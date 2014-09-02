Argentina's YPF reports fire at well, says energy output not hurt

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled YPF said a fire occurred early on Tuesday at a well in the vast shale oil and gas formation of Vaca Muerta but there were no injuries and production was not affected.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) at a well in Loma Campana, in the southern Patagonian region of Neuquen, where YPF has focused most of its investment in unconventional hydrocarbons.

“The event did not injure anyone or cause any material damage,” YPF said in a news release.

Local media said a gas leak caused the fire.

A source at YPF said production in Loma Campana, where the company works together with U.S. energy giant Chevron, was not affected.

YPF has 198 wells in the area, which encompasses around 97,607 acres and produced 24,000 barrels of oil-equivalent of unconventional hydrocarbons a day in June.

Some studies indicate Argentina is sitting atop a shale bounty that could transform the outlook for the Western Hemisphere’s supply and secure the South American country’s energy self-sufficiency for decades. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Leslie Adler)