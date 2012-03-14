Argentine provinces end YPF concessions-governor

BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Chubut and Santa Cruz provinces will strip leading energy firm YPF of several concessions on Wednesday, citing the company’s lack of investment, Santa Cruz Governor Daniel Peralta told state news agency Telam.

YPF, controlled by Spain’s Repsol, is Argentina’s biggest energy company. It is under pressure to increase oil and natural gas output to help ease government spending on costly fuel imports. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Bob Burgdorfero)