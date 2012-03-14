FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine provinces end YPF concessions-governor
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 14, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 6 years

Argentine provinces end YPF concessions-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Chubut and Santa Cruz provinces will strip leading energy firm YPF of several concessions on Wednesday, citing the company’s lack of investment, Santa Cruz Governor Daniel Peralta told state news agency Telam.

YPF, controlled by Spain’s Repsol, is Argentina’s biggest energy company. It is under pressure to increase oil and natural gas output to help ease government spending on costly fuel imports. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Bob Burgdorfero)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.