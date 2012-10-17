Argentina's YPF sells $423 mln worth of medium-term debt

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF sold medium-term local currency debt equivalent to a total of $423.2 million on Wednesday, a stock market filing showed.

The company, which was nationalized earlier this year, said it sold $293.4 million worth of 48-month bonds at a fixed rate of 6.25 percent and $129.8 million worth of 24-month bonds at a rate of 5.0 percent.

The bonds will be payable in pesos but linked to the dollar’s evolution on the official foreign exchange market to protect against depreciation risk.