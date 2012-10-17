FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's YPF sells $423 mln worth of medium-term debt
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

Argentina's YPF sells $423 mln worth of medium-term debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF sold medium-term local currency debt equivalent to a total of $423.2 million on Wednesday, a stock market filing showed.

The company, which was nationalized earlier this year, said it sold $293.4 million worth of 48-month bonds at a fixed rate of 6.25 percent and $129.8 million worth of 24-month bonds at a rate of 5.0 percent.

The bonds will be payable in pesos but linked to the dollar’s evolution on the official foreign exchange market to protect against depreciation risk.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.