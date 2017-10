BUENOS AIRES, March 21 (Reuters) - A senior Argentine official said on Wednesday he had not ruled out “any course of specific action” over the future of the country’s biggest energy company, YPF SA, a day after he denied its possible renationalization.

In a radio interview on Tuesday, Cabinet Chief Juan Manuel Abal Medina said the center-left government did not plan to take over the company, which is controlled by Spanish oil major Repsol. Those comments boosted Repsol’s shares in Madrid.