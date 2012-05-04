FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ex-exec at Schlumberger will head Argentina's YPF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 4 (Reuters) - A former executive at Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s largest oilfield services company, will run Argentina’s newly expropriated energy company YPF, President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday.

The executive, Miguel Galuccio, is an engineer who led the integrated project manager unit of Schlumberger. Fernandez made the announcement after signing into law a bill to take over a majority stake in YPF from Spain’s Repsol.

“We’ll have a YPF with an absolutely professional profile, but that does not mean it won’t have a political orientation,” Fernandez said in a live televised speech.

YPF was privatized in the 1990s after 70 years under full state control.

Argentina’s Congress quickly and overwhelmingly passed on Thursday the bill to expropriate Repsol’s 51 percent stake in YPF, reflecting broad popular support for the measure despite protests from Spain and the European Union.

Many Argentines are wary of foreign companies and blame the free-market policies of the 1990s for causing the country’s 2001-2002 sovereign debt default and shock currency devaluation.

