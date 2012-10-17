UPDATE 1-Argentina's YPF sells $423 mln of medium-term debt

* YPF sold 1.5 bln pesos in short-term debt last month

* More borrowing expected to finance investment plans

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF sold medium-term local currency debt equivalent to a total of $423.2 million on Wednesday, a stock market filing showed.

The company, which was nationalized earlier this year, said it sold $293.4 million worth of 48-month bonds at a fixed rate of 6.25 percent and $129.8 million worth of 24-month bonds at a rate of 5.0 percent.

The bonds will be payable in pesos, but linked to the dollar’s level on the official foreign exchange market to protect against depreciation.

Last month, the company sold 1.5 billion pesos in short-term bonds in the local market, in its first debt sale since it was nationalized earlier this year.

Just after the September debt sale, YPF shareholders approved plans to issue an additional $2 billion in debt to help fund a five-year investment plan aimed at boosting oil and natural gas output by almost a third.

The company needs to secure financing of about $7.4 billion to cover part of the $37.2 billion it aims to invest through 2017.