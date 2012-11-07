FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's YPF reports lower third-quarter net profit
November 7, 2012

Argentina's YPF reports lower third-quarter net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF reported on Wednesday a third-quarter net profit of 756 million pesos, down 51 percent from the same period of 2011 and trailing market expectations.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast YPF’s third-quarter net profit at a median of 902.5 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 877.7 million to 932 million pesos.

In a filing to the stock market regulator, YPF said the quarterly net income result reflected a deferred tax payment valued at 408 million pesos.

