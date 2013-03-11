FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Argentina's YPF says fourth-quarter net income rises
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina's YPF says fourth-quarter net income rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Alejandro Lifschitz

BUENOS AIRES, March 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF said on Monday its net profit surged in the fourth quarter, beating expectations as higher sales and one-off gains compensated for rising costs.

YPF, which was renationalized in May 2012, reported a fourth-quarter net of 1.019 billion pesos ($207 million). That was an increase of 90.5 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The company said higher domestic crude prices and a one-off gain related to the back payment of state oil exploration incentives had helped boost earnings. Revenue rose 26.5 percent in the final three months of the year.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast YPF’s quarterly net profit to rise due to increased fuel prices. The survey yielded a median of 800 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 644 million to 900 million pesos.

YPF said its net profit for the year fell 12.2 percent to 3.902 billion pesos ($793 million). It cited losses by companies in which it holds a stake and the impact of new accounting regulations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.