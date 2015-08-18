FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's YPF to pay $122 mln for stakes in petrochemical firms
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina's YPF to pay $122 mln for stakes in petrochemical firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-run energy firm YPF will pay about $122 million for stakes in two locally based petrochemical companies as part of its growth strategy to add value to locally produced crude oil, the company said on Tuesday.

YPF said it would buy a 50 percent stake in Petroken, which is wholly owned by LyondellBasell, and a 46 percent share in Petrocuyo in deals expected to be finalized before the end of the year.

A second Argentine firm, Grupo Inversor Petroquimico (GIP), will buy the remaining 50 percent stake in Petroken, LyondellBasell said in a separate statement.

LyondellBasell, one of the world’s largest plastics, chemical and refining companies, said it had accepted an offer from YPF and GIP for Petroken totaling $145 million.

Reporting by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.