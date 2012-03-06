A third Argentine province presses YPF to invest

* YPF under pressure to raise oil and gas production

* Mendoza move follows that of Chubut, Santa Cruz provinces

BUENOS AIRES, March 6 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Mendoza province will give YPF one month to make promised investments in two energy fields under the threat of potentially losing their concessions, the regional government said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes just days after two other energy-producing provinces, Chubut and Santa Cruz, demanded that YPF explain what they see as lagging investment.

Latin America’s third-largest economy has boomed over the last nine years, fueling energy demand at a time of sluggish private investment. The government has had to import costly fuels, cutting into its cherished trade surplus.

Controlled by Spain’s Repsol, YPF is under growing pressure from provincial and federal authorities in Argentina to raise its production. Politicians from the country’s energy-producing provinces have demanded a minimum 15 percent output hike in the next two years.

Mendoza said in two blocks operated by YPF the company “has not complied with the promised investment plan.”

“The firm must show an interest in rectifying this situation at the risk of losing the concession,” the provincial government said in a statement on its website.

Mendoza produces about 15 percent of Argentina’s crude oil, compared with Chubut’s 37 percent and Santa Cruz’s roughly 20 percent.

YPF declined to comment on Mendoza’s announcement but did issue a statement regarding Chubut, saying it had fulfilled its investment and production commitments in that province.

The company also said no other companies were being probed, “showing that there is an appearance of unfair and unequal treatment and a systematic persecution of the company that has generated more jobs and development in the province (than any other),” YPF’s communications director said in a statement.

Argentina’s reserves of crude oil and natural gas fell 15 and 31 percent, respectively, between 2007 and 2010. Analysts say this is mainly due to state price controls in the market that discourage exploration.