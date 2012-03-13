YPF defends actions in Argentine provinces -source

* Argentina turns up heat on YPF to boost production

BUENOS AIRES, March 13 (Reuters) - Energy firm YPF presented documentation on Tuesday defending its investments in Argentina’s largest oil-producing provinces, an industry source said, as local authorities weigh whether to take away some of its concessions.

Chubut province, run by an ally of President Cristina Fernandez, demanded that YPF submit by midnight on Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday) an investment plan to boost what it calls flagging oil and natural gas output.

Another Patagonian province, Santa Cruz, gave the company a similar deadline to justify its lack of investment in more than 20 energy fields.

An industry source with knowledge of the matter said YPF, Argentina’s biggest energy firm, presented a formal defense of its actions in Chubut and sought clarification and an extension from Santa Cruz.

A spokesman for Chubut’s provincial government said: “Everything is on track for a rescission (of the concessions). That’s why we have a public event scheduled for 6 p.m. (Wednesday).”

Controlled by Spain’s Repsol, YPF is under mounting pressure to raise output as Argentina’s fast-growing economy spurs energy demand and costly fuel imports eat into the government’s cherished trade surplus.

Chubut demanded that YPF spell out its investment plan for the fields of El Trebol-Escalante and Campamento Central-Bella Vista Este-Canadon Perdido, which account for about 7 percent of YPF’s total national output.

YPF responded by saying it had met the investment targets set by law for these areas, spending millions of dollars on its operations there, according to the industry source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The company also said it was investing and producing more than most other energy firms in the province. It said it was “striking” that only YPF had been called to task when the majority of fields in Chubut had seen a decline in production.

Chubut produces about 30 percent of Argentina’s crude oil while Santa Cruz extracts about 20 percent.

In Santa Cruz, authorities specifically threatened to take away concessions to the Barranca Yankowsky, Cerro Piedras-Cerro Guadal Norte and Los Monos fields. They make up just 0.7 percent of YPF’s national production.

According to the source, YPF asked Santa Cruz to provide details of its findings in these areas so that it could respond properly. It also asked the authorities to set a reasonable time frame to respond since the current one was “laughable.”

YPF said it invested $350 million in Chubut last year and $380 million in Santa Cruz, above levels in the two prior years.

Previously, the company said its production fell last year due to protracted labor disputes in the Patagonia region, which cut output by 9.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Karina Grazina; Additional reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz and Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Luis Andres Henao and Hilary Burke; Editing by Gary Hill)