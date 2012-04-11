FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Argentine province takes key field from YPF-Telam
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-Argentine province takes key field from YPF-Telam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s biggest energy company YPF lost its license to pump oil in the “Los Perales-Las Mesetas” field in Santa Cruz province after the government said it was not producing enough, state news agency Telam reported on Wednesday. The oil field accounted for more than 8 percent of YPF’s total crude output in January, government data show.

YPF, controlled by Spain’s Repsol, is being pressured by the Argentine government to increase oil and natural gas output to meet demand and help lower dependence on costly imported fuels.

The Argentine stock exchange had closed before the Telam story was published, but investors had expected the news. YPF shares fell 4.98 percent on Wednesday to 114.5 pesos per share, their lowest since June 2009.

About a third of YPF’s market value has evaporated this year as investors worried over possible nationalization of the company. President Cristina Fernandez and her allies in Congress have repeatedly chided YPF for not investing more in production.

Newspaper Pagina 12 reported earlier this month that the debate in Buenos Aires had shifted from whether YPF should be nationalized to how.

Earlier on Wednesday, YPF said in an emailed statement that it had proposed a five-year $4.38 billion investment plan for its operations in Santa Cruz.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.