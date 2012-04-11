UPDATE 2-Argentine province takes key field from YPF-Telam

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s biggest energy company YPF lost its license to pump oil in the “Los Perales-Las Mesetas” field in Santa Cruz province after the government said it was not producing enough, state news agency Telam reported on Wednesday. The oil field accounted for more than 8 percent of YPF’s total crude output in January, government data show.

YPF, controlled by Spain’s Repsol, is being pressured by the Argentine government to increase oil and natural gas output to meet demand and help lower dependence on costly imported fuels.

The Argentine stock exchange had closed before the Telam story was published, but investors had expected the news. YPF shares fell 4.98 percent on Wednesday to 114.5 pesos per share, their lowest since June 2009.

About a third of YPF’s market value has evaporated this year as investors worried over possible nationalization of the company. President Cristina Fernandez and her allies in Congress have repeatedly chided YPF for not investing more in production.

Newspaper Pagina 12 reported earlier this month that the debate in Buenos Aires had shifted from whether YPF should be nationalized to how.

Earlier on Wednesday, YPF said in an emailed statement that it had proposed a five-year $4.38 billion investment plan for its operations in Santa Cruz.