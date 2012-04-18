FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
YPF shares plummet on Argentina takeover bid
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

YPF shares plummet on Argentina takeover bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Argentina’s leading energy company YPF slumped 23 percent on Wednesday after officials said the government would not pay majority holder Repsol what it wants for control of the firm.

Argentina on Monday unveiled its plan to nationalize YPF , in which Spain’s Repsol has a 57 percent stake.

YPF shares had taken a beating in the run-up to the announcement. On Wednesday they sold off again, to 82.7 pesos per share from Tuesday’s (1715 GMT) close of 108 pesos in Buenos Aires, as investors figured in the cost of the expected looming spat over the price that Argentina is willing to pay for 51 percent of the company.

Late on Tuesday, Argentina said it did not intend to pay the $9.3 billion that Repsol is demanding for 51 percent of YPF.

“Everyone knew the risk of nationalization was high,” said one local economist who is following the YPF saga. “But now there’s more information out there about the price that Argentina is willing to pay for a controlling stake in YPF.”

The company’s U.S.-listed shares were down 27 percent in afternoon trade in New York.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.