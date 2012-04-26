Argentine Senate approves YPF nationalization bill

BUENOS AIRES, April 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Senate on Thursday approved a government bill to nationalize the country’s biggest oil company, YPF, clearing the way for likely approval by the lower house next week.

President Cristina Fernandez, a popular second-term leader who controls both houses of Congress, unveiled plans last week to seize 51 percent stake in YPF from Spain’s Repsol .

The government says the parent company under-invested and under-produced in Argentina, a charge that Repsol dismisses.