Argentina's YPF says needs $37.2 bln in investment

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF said on Thursday it needed investments of $37.2 billion through 2017 and that it would fund nearly 90 percent itself, a company presentation showed.

The company, which President Cristina Fernandez nationalized earlier this year, set its dividend payout ratio at 5 percent. Before the takeover, YPF had one of the most generous dividend policies in the industry, with a ratio of about 75 percent. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Bernard Orr)