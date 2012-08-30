FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's YPF says needs $37.2 bln in investment
August 30, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Argentina's YPF says needs $37.2 bln in investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF said on Thursday it needed investments of $37.2 billion through 2017 and that it would fund nearly 90 percent itself, a company presentation showed.

The company, which President Cristina Fernandez nationalized earlier this year, set its dividend payout ratio at 5 percent. Before the takeover, YPF had one of the most generous dividend policies in the industry, with a ratio of about 75 percent. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Bernard Orr)

