May 15, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

Petersen Group to miss YPF debt payment -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Petersen Group owes banks and Repsol for YPF purchase

* Roughly $400 million debt payment due on Wednesday

* Petersen holds 25.5 percent stake in YPF

* Argentina expropriated Repsol’s controlling stake in YPF

BUENOS AIRES, May 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Petersen Group will not make a roughly $400 million syndicated loan payment to banks that helped it buy a stake in energy company YPF , a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

YPF, Argentina’s No. 1 energy company, was nationalized this month in a move that rattled local markets, trade partners and foreign investors. Spain’s Repsol has started the process to claim more than $10 billion in compensation from Argentina for seizing its majority stake in YPF.

Petersen, which is owned by Argentina’s Eskenazi family, has relied on dividends from YPF to service its roughly $3 billion debt with a group of banks and Repsol. The debt is backed by YPF’s battered shares, which these creditors could end up owning in the case of default.

“It will not be deposited,” the source told Reuters when asked about the syndicated loan payment due on Wednesday.

The money is owed to a group of banks led by Credit Suisse . Credit Suisse officials declined to comment. The group also includes Citi, Itau and BNP Paribas .

Repsol lent the Eskenazi family 1.54 billion euros to buy part of its holdings in YPF. The rest was loaned by the syndicate of banks, which has priority over Repsol. The Petersen Group holds a 25.5 percent stake in YPF.

