FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's YPF 4th-quarter, 2014 net profit come in below forecasts
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's YPF 4th-quarter, 2014 net profit come in below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled oil company YPF said on Thursday net profit was 1.383 billion pesos ($161.7 million) in the fourth quarter while full-year earnings came in at 9.002 billion pesos.

Both figures were below market expectations for profit of 2.827 billion pesos in the October to December period and 10.350 billion pesos for 2014.

Oil output at YPF, which was nationalized in 2012 after the Argentine government seized the stake held by Spanish oil major Repsol, rose 5.3 percent in 2014 while natural gas production climbed 25.1 percent, the statement said.

$1 =8.7225 pesos Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.