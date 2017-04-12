Moustakas' eighth-inning homer lifts Royals past Angels
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Joakim Soria may have been charged with a blown save, but he also picked up the victory with some key outs.
BUENOS AIRES, April 12 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA and Schlumberger AG, the world's top oil services provider, have reached a deal to invest $390 million in the Vaca Muerta shale field in Patagonia, YPF said on Wednesday.
In a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange, YPF said a division of Schlumberger would invest the full amount and obtain a 49 percent stake in the 228.5 square kilometer (88.22 square miles) Bandurria Sur concession, where the two companies would develop a two-phase shale oil pilot project. (Reporting by Luc Cohen)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Joakim Soria may have been charged with a blown save, but he also picked up the victory with some key outs.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Tens of thousands of people marched through midtown Manhattan and dozens of U.S. cities on Saturday to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns and to dispute his claim that the public does not care about the issue.