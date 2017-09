BUENOS AIRES, July 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s giant Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field has 661 billion barrels of oil and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources, according to estimates by state-run energy firm YPF in a presentation seen by Reuters.

YPF operates in 3 million net acres in the formation, an area with 316 billion barrels of shale oil and 353 trillion shale natural gas resources, according to the presentation.