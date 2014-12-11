BRIEF-Argen-X says partner Shire advances therapeutic antibody alliance

Dec 11 (Reuters) - arGen-X Bv :

* arGen-X NV announces advancement of therapeutic antibody alliance with Shire

* Announced that its partner Shire has exercised its option to advance into preclinical development one or more product candidates created out of a 2012 therapeutic antibody alliance between two companies

* As a result of exercise, arGen-X will receive a milestone payment from Shire

* Under terms of 2012 alliance, Shire was given option to license promising leads of human antibody candidates identified and characterized by arGen-X using simple antibody(tm) platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: