UPDATE 1-Argentine 2017 global bond price falls 3 pct after U.S. ruling
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentine 2017 global bond price falls 3 pct after U.S. ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Appeals court says Argentine violated bondholder rights

* Case stems from Argentina’s huge 2002 sovereign default

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The price of Argentine global bonds due in 2017 fell 3 percent on Friday after a U.S. appeals court said the South American country discriminated against holders who refused to take part in debt restructurings.

The fall in price to $97.50 was registered in Buenos Aires’ over the counter market.

Earlier on Friday the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Argentina violated an “equal treatment” provision in the bonds by ranking the holdout bondholders lower than other creditors.

The case stems from Argentina’s roughly sovereign default of $100 billion in 2002. More than 90 percent of the defaulted debt was restructured in 2005 and 2010.

