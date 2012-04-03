UPDATE 1-Argex, PPG to explore titanium dioxide supply agreement

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s Argex Mining Inc said it will work with PPG Industries to develop technology intended to make Argex’ titanium dioxide pigment capable of being used in the U.S. paint and coating company’s products.

Argex’s shares rose as much as 15 percent to a life-time high.

Both companies have agreed to certain terms of mutual exclusivity during the negotiation of a purchase and supply agreement in case of a successful development of treatment technologies, Argex said.

Argex, which focuses on the production of titanium dioxide, iron and vanadium pentoxide, did not disclose other details of the agreement.

Shares of Argex were trading up about 14 percent at 96 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. PPG shares were trading down 1.4 percent at $96.33 on the New York Stock Exchange.