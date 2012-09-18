FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Argo Group US sells $125 mln notes
September 18, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Argo Group US sells $125 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Argo Group US Inc on Tuesday sold $125
million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The issue is guaranteed by Argo Group International Holdings
Ltd..
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ARGO GROUP US INC

AMT $125 MLN    COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    09/15/2042
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/15/2012
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  09/25/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          CALLABLE    09/15/2017

