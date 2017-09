Jan 9 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug to treat HIV failed to meet its main goal in a mid-stage study, sending the company’s shares down 27 percent in premarket trade.

The main goal of the trial required the drug to lower the median viral load more than a placebo in HIV-infected patients after 12 weeks of interruption of antiretroviral therapy. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)