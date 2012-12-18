FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Argosy Property sells new shares at NZ$0.88 each
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2012 / 8:32 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Argosy Property sells new shares at NZ$0.88 each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Argosy Property Ltd has raised NZ$80 million ($68 million) from the sales of new shares to fund acquisitions, the company said on Wednesday.

Its existing shareholders will be offered the chance to buy up to NZ$20 million worth of new shares next month.

The company plans to buy established buildings in central Wellington with government tenants. The company’s overall portfolio would increase to 65 properties worth around NZ$1.1 billion.

Shares in Argosy closed on Monday at NZ$0.9450.

$1=NZ$1.19 Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.