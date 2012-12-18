NZ's Argosy Property sells new shares at NZ$0.88 each

WELLINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Argosy Property Ltd has raised NZ$80 million ($68 million) from the sales of new shares to fund acquisitions, the company said on Wednesday.

Its existing shareholders will be offered the chance to buy up to NZ$20 million worth of new shares next month.

The company plans to buy established buildings in central Wellington with government tenants. The company’s overall portfolio would increase to 65 properties worth around NZ$1.1 billion.

Shares in Argosy closed on Monday at NZ$0.9450.