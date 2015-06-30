FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argus Media's Binks to step down as CEO
June 30, 2015

Argus Media's Binks to step down as CEO - memo

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of energy news and price reporting agency Argus Media is stepping down from the role, the company said in an internal memo.

Industry veteran Adrian Binks, who will leave the post as of July 1, has appointed the company’s current Chief Operating Officer Neil Bradford to take over as CEO, the memo says.

Binks, who has been CEO of the privately held company for 31 years and helped build it into one of the world’s top commodity price assessment agencies, will stay on as chairman and publisher.

Argus - along with Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financials Inc, and ICIS, a unit of Reed Elsevier - makes price assessments for oil, gas and petrochemicals on which billions of dollars in physical oil and derivatives are traded worldwide every year. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Pravin Char)

