9 months ago
December 1, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Appeals court revives securities fraud claims against Ariad

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived securities fraud claims against cancer drug developer Ariad Pharmaceuticals, finding the company may have misled investors in 2012 about the risks of its leading product, leukemia drug ponatinib.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Ariad officials may have been "knowingly or recklessly misleading" shareholders by touting the purportedly benign profile of the drug ponatinib, even after clinical trials found serious cardiovascular problems.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gYeMbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
