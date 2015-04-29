UPDATE 2-Ariad Pharma CEO Berger to retire in deal with top investor

(Adds report of Berger open to options for company)

April 29 (Reuters) - Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said Chief Executive Harvey Berger would retire as part of a deal to settle a proxy battle with its largest shareholder Sarissa Capital Management.

Berger said the company is open to strategic alternatives, according to a tweet by Bloomberg. (bit.ly/1ze71So)

Berger’s retirement will be effective upon appointment of his successor or Dec. 31, whichever is earlier, the company said.

Ariad’s shares were up about 4 percent at $9.23 in afternoon trading.

The company declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Hedge fund Sarissa Capital mounted a proxy battle in February to oust Berger, Ariad’s CEO for nearly 14 years.

The drugmaker on Wednesday also appointed Sarissa’s nominee and former Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd executive, Anna Protopapas, to its board.

As part of the deal, Sarissa will withdraw its slate of director nominees for election at Ariad’s annual meeting.

Sarissa, an activist fund run by billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s former healthcare lieutenant, Alex Denner, holds a 6.85 percent stake in Ariad, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Ariad said its board had formed a panel, headed by Denner, to find a successor to Berger. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)