EU agency backs continued use of Ariad leukaemia drug
October 10, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

EU agency backs continued use of Ariad leukaemia drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - European regulators said on Friday the benefits of Ariad Pharmaceuticals’ leukaemia medicine Iclusig continued to outweigh its risks, but called for strengthened warnings on the product.

The announcement by the European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee follows a review of the drug, which has been associated with a risk of blood clots and blockages of the arteries.

Iclusig was briefly suspended from sale in the United States last year on safety concerns, but was allowed back on sale in the country in December, though restricted to a smaller group of patients. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)

