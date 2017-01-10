FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Japan's Takeda expects annual sales of Ariad's lung cancer drug to exceed $1 bln
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 7 months ago

Japan's Takeda expects annual sales of Ariad's lung cancer drug to exceed $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd expects annual sales from new lung cancer drug brigatinib, added to its portfolio with the acquisition of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc, will exceed $1 billion, the Japanese company's CEO said on Tuesday.

"It has the potential to be the best in class," Christophe Weber said during a conference after Takeda announced the $5.2 billion acquisition of Ariad in a bid to boost its oncology pipeline.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry

