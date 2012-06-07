FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gap founders buy riding-gear maker Ariat
#Funds News
June 7, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Gap founders buy riding-gear maker Ariat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - High-end riding-gear maker Ariat International Inc said on Thursday it will be sold to its management and the Fisher family, the founders of Gap Inc .

The sale was led by private equity firms LNK Partners and Brentwood Associates. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

A source had said the company was likely valued at $350 million to $400 million, Reuters said in an exclusive report of the sale on Wednesday.

LNK and Brentwood invested in Ariat in 2006. At the time, LNK said it had invested $61 million to acquire a significant minority stake in apparel company.

Ariat traces its origins to the early 1990s, and over the years the company has expanded into apparel and accessories for equestrian sports, fashion and work.

