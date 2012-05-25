FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP says Ariba has $1.5 bln in deferred losses
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 1:59 PM / 5 years ago

SAP says Ariba has $1.5 bln in deferred losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - German software company SAP said on Friday it expected to use Ariba’s $1.5 billion in deferred losses in the next 10 years after its planned takeover of the U.S. company.

“As of Sept. 30, 2011 Ariba’s deferred losses amounted to about $1.5 billion,” an SAP spokesman told Reuters in an e-mail.

He added the losses will have no impact on the profit and loss account of Europe’s biggest business software maker, but will only appear as a cash component on its balance sheet.

SAP on Tuesday announced plans to buy Ariba in a deal valuing the business and commerce network company at $4.3 billion.

As Ariba is not profitable at the moment, SAP can get refunds in the coming years on taxes the company paid in the United States.

