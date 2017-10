SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual said on Monday it and partner Abu Dhabi Investment Council had agreed to sell reinsurer Ariel Re to Bermuda’s Argo Group International Holdings LTD for $235 million.

BTG and Abu Dhabi Investment Council each hold 50 percent of Ariel Re. In a securities filing, the investment bank said it does not expect to book losses or gains from the transaction. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)