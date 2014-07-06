Aristocrat Leisure to buy US slot machine maker VGT for $1.28bn

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Australian gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to buy privately-owned Video Gaming Technologies (VGT) for $1.28 billion in cash.

VGT, based in Franklin, Tennessee, makes slot machines primarily for Native American casinos and reported revenue of $236 million for the year-ended December 2013.

Aristocrat said it will both fund the acquisition and refinance its existing debt through two new debt facilities worth $1.3 billion and A$100 million and an underwritten institutional share placement of A$375 million.