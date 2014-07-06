FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aristocrat Leisure to buy US slot machine maker VGT for $1.28bn
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 7, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Aristocrat Leisure to buy US slot machine maker VGT for $1.28bn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Australian gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to buy privately-owned Video Gaming Technologies (VGT) for $1.28 billion in cash.

VGT, based in Franklin, Tennessee, makes slot machines primarily for Native American casinos and reported revenue of $236 million for the year-ended December 2013.

Aristocrat said it will both fund the acquisition and refinance its existing debt through two new debt facilities worth $1.3 billion and A$100 million and an underwritten institutional share placement of A$375 million.

$1 = 1.0689 Australian Dollars Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.