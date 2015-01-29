FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Voluntary public offer to shareholders of Ariston Real Estate
January 29, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Voluntary public offer to shareholders of Ariston Real Estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ariston Real Estate AG :

* Voluntary public offer to the shareholders of Ariston Real Estate AG

* Taunus Capital Management AG, proposes shareholders of Ariston Real Estate a voluntary public tender offer at a price of 0.48 euros ($1) per share

* At same time, Innomotive Beteiligungs AG has informed that it will soon publish voluntary cash offer to shareholders of Ariston Real Estate at a price of 0.60 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

