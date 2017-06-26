PHOENIX A former Arizona lawman known for his
hard-line stance against illegal immigrants is to appear before
a judge on Monday on a criminal contempt charge for violating a
court order related to a 2007 racial-profiling case.
Ex-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, ousted from office in
an election last November, will stand trial in U.S. District
Court for defying a 2011 injunction that barred his deputies
from stopping and detaining motorists solely on the suspicion of
being in the country illegally.
The controversial traffic stops continued for about 18
months despite the judge's order.
The 85-year-old Republican lawman, who styled himself as
"America’s toughest sheriff" during his 24 years in office and
became a nationally known figure, faces up to six months in jail
if convicted.
Arpaio previously criticized then-President Barack Obama's
Justice Department for what he said was playing politics and
charging him so close to the election, vowing he would be
cleared of any wrongdoing.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton will decide his fate
after she rejected a request by Arpaio's lawyers for a jury
trial. The proceedings are expected to take at least two weeks.
Arpaio already has been cited by another judge for civil
contempt for the continued traffic stops in the underlying
profiling case. That judge found his office was guilty of
racially profiling Latino drivers.
The ex-sheriff has admitted to the civil contempt, but said
his actions were inadvertent and not willful or intentional -
standards that would need to be proved for a criminal
prosecution.
The criminal case was delayed for two months after Arpaio
assembled a new defense team to combat what his attorneys have
said was a prosecution based on his cooperation with federal
efforts to combat illegal immigration.
Several last-ditch appeals were made to postpone the trial,
including Arpaio's most recent request for a change of venue.
Arpaio's attorneys also have been trying to subpoena U.S.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify on immigration policy.
Several key rulings have preceded Monday's trial. Bolton has
ruled that Arpaio's words in the media and elsewhere can be used
against him in court and that two people who were stopped by
deputies would be allowed to testify.
It was not known if Arpaio would take the stand at the
trial.