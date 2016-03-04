FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

U.S. land managers reject development near Grand Canyon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. land managers on Friday rejected a plan that could have opened the way for an urban development near the Grand Canyon’s celebrated South Rim, a surprise decision that was decried by developers and other supporters of the plan but praised by foes including environmental groups.

The plan submitted by Tusayan, a community of about 600 residents on the outskirts of Arizona’s most famous national park, would have built shops, restaurants, hotels and thousands of homes on acreage near the South Rim that could only be developed if the surrounding national forest agreed to road upgrades and utility installation.

In a letter submitted to Tusayan on Friday, the Kaibab National Forest said the application for those improvements had failed to meet minimal requirements that mesh with the forest’s overall mandate to prevent activities that might substantially or adversely affect the park and tribal lands.

Eric Duthie, town manager of Tusayan, said the decision took the community and its development partners by surprise and was a severe blow to a plan that would have provided needed housing for locals.

“The Forest Service made the decision unilaterally. It’s quite shocking,” he said.

Environmental groups that had opposed the development hailed the decision for protecting natural and water resources. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
