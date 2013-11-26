S&P revises outlook on Arizona to positive from stable

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised on Tuesday its outlook on Arizona and its outstanding certificates of participation to positive from stable, citing the state’s improved finances.

“We base the outlook revision on improved budget stabilization fund balances and limited debt and debt issuance plans,” S&P said in a statement.

S&P also affirmed its AA-minus issuer credit rating on Arizona and its A-plus rating on the outstanding certificates of participation.