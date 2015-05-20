FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P upgrades ratings on Arizona to 'AA' from 'AA negative'
May 20, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

S&P upgrades ratings on Arizona to 'AA' from 'AA negative'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services upgraded its credit rating on the State of Arizona to ‘AA’ from ‘AA negative’ on account of its good fund balances and structural budget balance in fiscal 2016.

The stable outlook on Arizona reflects its recent strong revenue growth and spending restraint that will keep its structural balance in 2016, said S&P. (bit.ly/1R4inNI)

“Although housing may again experience slumps, we do not expect the state to repeat such a severe housing crisis as it did in the last recession for the foreseeable future,” said S&P on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru)

