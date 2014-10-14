FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rules AriZona iced tea co-founder, son owed $1 bln for buyout
October 14, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Judge rules AriZona iced tea co-founder, son owed $1 bln for buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A New York state judge ruled on Tuesday the privately held producer of AriZona iced tea should pay about $1 billion to buy out the half of the beverage maker owned by the co-founder and his son.

Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Driscoll arrived at the amount the company must pay John Ferolito and a trust set up for his son after determining the value of Beverage Marketing USA Inc and its related entities approached $2 billion in 2010.

The valuation was below the $3.2 billion that Ferolito had argued the company was worth, but well above the $426 million that its managing co-founder, Domenick Vultaggio, had pegged as its value. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

