AriZona iced tea founders settle buyout dispute
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
April 21, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

AriZona iced tea founders settle buyout dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - The founders of the privately held producer of AriZona iced tea have reached a settlement resolving a long-running legal feud that had prompted a New York state judge in October to order the company to pay $1 billion to buy out a co-owner.

Domenick Vultaggio, Beverage Marketing USA Inc’s managing founder, and estranged partner John Ferolito have reached a deal resolving litigation that called into question the future of the top U.S. producer of ready-to-drink tea, Ferolito’s lawyer said Tuesday.

Exact terms were not disclosed. The settlement received preliminary approval by a state court judge during a hearing Tuesday in Mineola, New York, said the lawyer, Nicholas Gravante. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

