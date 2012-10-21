FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dar al-Arkan Q3 net drops 2.9 pct, misses forecasts
October 21, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Dar al-Arkan Q3 net drops 2.9 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Dar al-Arkan, the kingdom’s largest property developer, said its third-quarter net profit fell by 2.9 percent, missing analyst expectations.

The firm made 220.9 million Saudi riyals ($58.9 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 227.5 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the firm to post, on average, a profit of 243.5 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

