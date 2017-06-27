By Steve Barnes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Arkansas installed a Ten
Commandments monument on the state's Capitol grounds on Tuesday,
and a civil liberties group pledged a court challenge, saying it
showed an unconstitutional government preference for a certain
religion.
Legislators approved the act for the monument in 2015, and
whether it was appropriate for the public grounds has been
debated since. Similar monuments erected in Oklahoma and Alabama
were ordered removed by courts.
At the installation ceremony for the some 3,000-pound (1,360
kg) granite slab in Little Rock, state Senator Jason Rapert
noted that the Ten Commandments were chiseled into the portals
of the U.S. Supreme Court.
"If it’s good enough for the U.S. Capitol, it’s good enough
for the state of Arkansas,” said Rapert, an evangelist who
sponsored the legislation permitting the new monument.
But Rita Sklar, executive director of the Arkansas chapter
of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the group is
preparing to file a lawsuit over the monument's placement.
"It’s a visible symbol of government endorsement of one
particular religious belief over others, or over no belief,”
Sklar said.
Since Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument act was proposed
about two years ago, Satanists and other groups have also sought
state permission to place monuments on capitol grounds but were
rejected.
Rapert and other supporters of the monument noted that the
U.S. Supreme Court in 2005 had ruled in favor of a similar
memorial on the Texas state capitol grounds. They said they were
confident the Arkansas version would withstand a legal
challenge.
But Sklar said the Supreme Court had noted the Texas
monument had been in place for decades, giving it historical
value.
In 2015, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered a Ten
Commandments monument to be removed from capitol grounds there
because the state's constitution bans the use of state property
for the benefit of a religion.
(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz)