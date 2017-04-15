LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 14 An Arkansas judge on
Friday issued a temporary restraining order barring the state
from administering one of three drugs it planned to use in a
series of lethal injections scheduled to begin early next week.
Judge Wendell Griffen of the Sixth Judicial Circuit in
Little Rock issued the order after a petition from McKesson
Medical-Surgical Inc. The company said the Arkansas prison
system failed to return a supply of vercuronium bromide when it
learned the state intended to use it for executions, in
violation of an understanding at the time of the sale.
(Reporting By Steve Barnes in Little Rock; Writing by Frank
McGurty; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)