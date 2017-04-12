By Steve Barnes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 12 A surgeon told a
federal court in Arkansas on Wednesday that a sedative the state
plans to use in its lethal injection mix is not suitable for
surgery and should be prohibited when Arkansas holds an
unprecedented series of executions later this month.
Arkansas plans to kill eight prisoners in dual executions
over 11 days from April 17, although a federal judge has halted
one execution. Death penalty opponents have said the rushed
schedule is reckless and increases the chance of errors.
The European Union on Wednesday called on Arkansas to
commute the death sentences.
The convicted murderers scheduled to die have asked U.S.
District Judge Kristine Baker in Little Rock to halt their
executions, saying the state's rush to the death chamber was
unconstitutional. Baker set a Thursday deadline for evidence.
Lawyers for Arkansas, which has not had an execution in 12
years, have told the court that the drug in question, midazolam,
has been used in executions in other states and its lethal
injection protocols pass constitutional muster.
Jonathan Groner, a professor at Ohio State University's
medical school and a specialist in pediatrics and trauma,
testified that he has never used midazolam as the primary
anesthetic in thousands of operations he has performed.
"It would be malpractice for me to do an appendectomy using
midazolam as an anesthetic," he said. He was a witness for the
inmates and on cross examination said he was a death penalty
opponent.
When the number of executions was rising in the late 1990s,
several states held double and even triple executions on the
same day, including Arkansas.
At that time, a powerful sedative was part of the mix but
since then, major pharmaceutical companies have banned sales to
states for executions. This caused a scramble for new mixes,
including combinations with midazolam, which has been used in
flawed executions in states including Oklahoma and Arizona where
witnesses said inmates writhed in pain on death chamber gurneys.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, set the
schedule, saying the state's midazolam supply expires at the end
of April and it was in the interest of justice to hold as many
executions as possible while Arkansas has the
difficult-to-obtain drug.
Separately, Ohio has asked the entire U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Sixth Circuit to re-consider a decision last week from a
three-judge panel from that court blocking the state's lethal
injection process, the attorney general's office said.
(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels and
Kim Palkmer in Cleveland)