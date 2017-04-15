(Updates with order on use of drug in executions)
By Steve Barnes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 14 The state of
Arkansas on Friday ran into a pair of new legal obstacles to its
plan to carry out lethal injections on seven murderers in an
unprecedented series of executions before the end of the month.
The Arkansas Supreme Court granted an emergency stay of
execution for Bruce Ward, 60, who was convicted of killing a
convenience store clerk, and less than two hours later
the executions of six other murderers were put on hold when an
Arkansas circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order.
The judge's restraining order barred the state from
administering one of three drugs it planned to use in the
executions, which are scheduled to begin on Monday and stretch
over 11 days.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge plans to file an emergency
request for the Supreme Court to vacate that order, a spokesman
said, allowing the injections to commence.
The state, which has not carried out an death sentence in 12
years, scheduled the fast-paced executions in order to beat the
expiration date on its batch of one of the drugs used in its
lethal injection cocktail.
An eighth inmate who had been scheduled to die also won a
stay earlier, removing him from the list for April execution.
Lawyers for all of the convicts have asked a federal court
in Little Rock to block the executions, arguing the state's rush
to the death chamber was unconstitutional and reckless. The U.S.
judge has yet to issue a ruling on the broader case.
The state Supreme Court offered no comment in staying Ward's
execution. His lawyers had argued he was schizophrenic and the
court should take that into consideration before any final
decision on his execution.
"He deserves a day in court for that, but in Arkansas the
rules do not permit that," Scott Braden, a lawyer with the
Arkansas Federal Defender Office, said after the stay was
granted.
The attorney general was evaluating how to proceed in Ward's
case, a spokesman said in a statement.
Arkansas uses potassium chloride in combination with
vecuronium bromide and midazolam. The latter drug is intended to
render the inmate unconscious before the other two chemicals are
administered to paralyze the lungs and stop the heart.
Governor Asa Hutchinson has said the state must act quickly
because the efficacy date for midazolam expires at the end of
the month.
But Judge Wendell Griffen, an outspoken opponent of capital
punishment, issued an order blocking the state from using a
second drug, vecuronium bromide, after a petition from its
maker, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
The company said the Arkansas prison system failed to
return a supply of the drug when it learned the state intended
to use it for executions, a violation of an understanding
between the two, according to McKesson.
“As a public opponent of capital punishment, Judge Griffen
should have recused himself from this case," said Judd Deere,
spokesman for the attorney general.
Two other drug makers on Thursday asked a federal court to
block Arkansas from using their drugs for upcoming executions,
claiming that doing so would violate contractual controls and
create a public health risk, court documents showed.
The companies did not disclose which of their drugs Arkansas
will use during the executions.
