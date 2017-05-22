8th Circuit revives fracking trespass suit against Southwestern Energy

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit by Arkansas landowners who claimed Southwestern Energy trespassed on their land by pouring more than 7 million barrels of hydraulic-fracturing wastewater onto nearby property that the company knew could only absorb about 1 million barrels.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Arkansas, who granted summary judgment to Southwestern after finding there was no evidence any of the wastewater had, in fact, reached the property owned by plaintiffs Dale and Kari Stroud.

