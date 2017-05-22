FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
8th Circuit revives fracking trespass suit against Southwestern Energy
May 22, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 3 months ago

8th Circuit revives fracking trespass suit against Southwestern Energy

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit by Arkansas landowners who claimed Southwestern Energy trespassed on their land by pouring more than 7 million barrels of hydraulic-fracturing wastewater onto nearby property that the company knew could only absorb about 1 million barrels.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Arkansas, who granted summary judgment to Southwestern after finding there was no evidence any of the wastewater had, in fact, reached the property owned by plaintiffs Dale and Kari Stroud.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qaV7Gh

