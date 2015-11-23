FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas judge approves names of same-sex partners on birth certificates
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Arkansas judge approves names of same-sex partners on birth certificates

Steve Barnes

2 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov 23 (Reuters) - The state of Arkansas must record the names of both partners in a same-sex marriage on the birth certificates of their children, a judge ruled on Monday.

Three lesbian couples had challenged the refusal of the Arkansas Health Department’s Vital Statistics Bureau to identify them as the adoptive or biological parents of their respective children.

Monday’s order applies only to the three couples who brought suit. They claimed they were unconstitutionally denied the treatment afforded heterosexual parents, including unmarried parents.

Circuit Judge Tim Fox of Little Rock, who ruled from the bench, said he would consider broadening his finding to include all same-sex couples with children in Arkansas, and issue a written decision later.

“He made it pretty clear where he’s going,” said Cheryl Maples, attorney for the plaintiffs.

“It’s another step forward for gay couples,” Maples said, “and I‘m sure the next step is right around the corner.”

The couples, all married, filed suit after the U.S. Supreme Court in June made same-sex marriage legal nationwide.

The state resisted on largely technical grounds, arguing that the issue was not same-sex marriage but long-established regulations governing the identification of biological and adoptive parents on official documents.

The state said the policy could be changed only by the Arkansas Health Board or by the legislature.

A spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would await the judge’s ruling on the broader question before deciding whether to appeal. (Reporting by Steve Barnes; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.