By Steve Barnes
| LITTLE ROCK, Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. A day after Arkansas enacted a
law allowing licensed concealed handgun holders to take weapons
into more places, the state Senate on Thursday approved rolling
back part of the provision that allowed concealed handguns at
sporting events.
Some critics of the current law said the combination of
college sports, alcohol and firearms could make for a deadly
combination. The also noted that the University of Arkansas
prohibits beach balls, baby strollers and umbrellas at athletic
events due to safety concerns.
The original measure that passed easily in the
Republican-dominated legislature was signed into law by
Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson. It also allows individuals
with concealed-carry permits and additional training to carry
firearms into almost all public facilities, including college
campuses, the state Capitol and stores.
Its few exemptions included courtrooms and public schools.
Backers said the law should stand as written.
"We are treating people exercising their Second Amendment
rights like they are criminals," Republican state Senator Trent
Garner, said in the chamber.
The follow-up legislation ratified on Thursday by the state
Senate and endorsed by the governor would also ban guns at the
state mental hospital and the sprawling University of Arkansas
for Medical Sciences complex.
The measure next heads to the state House of
Representatives.
(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz)