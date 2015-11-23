FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In sign of the times, Arkansas phone booth makes Historic Places list
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

In sign of the times, Arkansas phone booth makes Historic Places list

Steve Barnes

2 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov 23 (Reuters) - In the first such honor for an once ubiquitous, now fast-disappearing feature of the American landscape, a telephone booth has made it to the National Register of Historic Places.

Located across a rural Arkansas highway from the Prairie Grove Civil War Battlefield State Park, about 140 miles (225 km) northwest of Little Rock, the lonely phone booth is among a dwindling number in a country increasingly reliant on cellular communications.

“Surprise is an understatement,” said David Parks, president of the Prairie Grove Telephone Co, which owns the booth.

The aluminum and glass structure, now a relic of a bygone era, features a bifold door and overhead light.

It was one of thousands manufactured for the Bell Telephone Co. Few are known to survive.

Installed in the late 1950s, the telephone produces “about $4 a year” for the company at 25 cents per call, Parks said.

“It’s not profitable.”

When the booth was heavily damaged by an automobile in the summer of 2014, “My first thought was, ‘We can finally get rid of that thing,'” Parks said with a laugh.

On learning of a social media campaign to save the booth, Arkansas historic preservation officials nominated the structure for inclusion on the national index. It soon became a tourist destination.

After reviewing the state’s analysis of the booth’s construction and its social and cultural value, the National Register consented.

State officials were notified last Friday of the decision.

“We felt it was important not only because of its design but its significance as a symbol of communication in the last century,” said Ralph Wilcox of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

“It’s really a source of pride.” (Reporting by Steve Barnes; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.